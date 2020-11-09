 Skip to main content
Madden's restaurant in Downtown Bryan to close at end of year
Madden's restaurant in Downtown Bryan to close at end of year

Madden's Casual Gourmet restaurant in Downtown Bryan will close at the end of the year, restaurant management and staff announced Sunday.

Madden's last day of business will be Dec. 31.

"Being the bearer of this news saddens us. This was a very hard decision to make, but we believe everything happens for a reason. We are just as emotional about leaving this heartwarming spot in Downtown Bryan as you are," Madden's management wrote in a Facebook post. "We can't say 'thank you' enough to all our guests who celebrated their special life moments with us over the years. We will truly miss everyone because you weren't just guests, but family."

