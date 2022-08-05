Machinski announces candidacy for Bryan City Council, Place 3

Doris Machinski announced her candidacy Wednesday for Bryan City Council Single Member District 3 and, if elected, said she wants to be a voice for the people.

“The citizens are what made me decide to run for city council,” she said Thursday. “I want citizens to have an equal say in what happens in the governments of Bryan. I don’t feel like they are fairly represented right now.”

Machinski is currently retired after working in social services for 13 years. She graduated from Southwest Texas State University, now Texas State University, with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in social work by 2004.

She previously ran for city council in the District 4 race in 2020. She serves on the board for Junction Five-O-Five in Bryan, and serves on the Bryan Interface Immigration Network board. She is also a surrogate parent with the Bryan Independent School District.

If elected, she said she would like to every Bryan resident equally considered in city government decisions.

“I would like to see people of different socioeconomic backgrounds have access to what they need, and consider their needs when we are doing future development for Bryan,” she said. “I don’t think only the wealthy should be able to access what is needed … we need to consider everyone.”

The Single Member District 3 is race is a special election to fill a vacancy and the deadline to file is 6 p.m. Aug. 25.

For information regarding the election, call 209-5002 or email mstratta@bryantx.gov.