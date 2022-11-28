Lyle Lovett added to OPAS 50th anniversary celebration

As if the OPAS 50th anniversary celebration wasn't already huge, Anne Black and her crew have upped the excitement level by adding a Valentine's Night concert by Aggie Favorite Son Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Band.

Black, longtime OPAS executive director, said in Monday's announcement, “We have a special place in our hearts for Lyle here at Texas A&M and the Brazos Valley. We can’t wait to share his extraordinary talent with our audiences again.

"We’re thrilled it worked out for this special concert to be a part of our 50th anniversary season celebration.”

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 in Rudder Auditorium.

On Thursday, current OPAS season-ticket holders will receive instructions on how to order tickets for the one-night-only special event. When they go on sale, tickets will range from $30 to $125.

Tickets for non-season-ticket holders go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower on the Texas A&M campus. They also will be available online at boxoffice.tamu.edu or by calling 979-845-1234 after 10 a.m. Monday.

Tickets would make a wonderful Christmas gift, but get them as soon as they go on sale as they will go fast.

Lovett's Acoustic Band is a pared-down version of his famous Large Band and features such world-renowned musicians as Jeff White, Leland Sklar and Luke Bulla.

The Austin-American Statesman said, “Playing with Lovett requires a high level of professional ability and versatility, but the way everyone interacts with each other onstage indicates it’s also about a blend of personalities who enjoy performing together.”

The 65-year-old Lovett graduated from Texas A&M in 1980 with degrees in journalism and German. While in school, Lovett performed at numerous venues throughout the area. He teamed with fellow Aggie Robert Earl Keen to write and record "This Old Porch," which became a local favorite.

After spending time in Arizona playing with the band the Rogues, Lovett released his debut album in 1984 to great acclaim.

He has won four Grammy Awards, including Best Country Album, Best Country Duo/Group with Vocal with Asleep at the Wheel, Best Pop Vocal Collaboration for "Funny How Time Slips Away" with the legendary Al Green and Best Country Male Vocal.

Lovett also has appeared in several movies, including "The Player," "Prêt-à-Porter" and "Cookie's Fortune." TV appearances have included "Blue Bloods," "Mad About You" and "Castle."

In 2011, Lovett was named a Texas State Artist Musician and, in 2019, he was inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame.