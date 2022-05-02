Love of word puzzles leads Texas A&M graduate to 'Wheel of Fortune'

Texas A&M graduate Laura Masor took the stage on “Wheel of Fortune” in April, and said it was a lifelong dream.

“I always wanted to be on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ because I love word puzzles,” she said. “I have always loved crossword puzzles, and of course I was excited at the potential to win money.”

The 40-year-old Houston native won $6,000 on the April 27 show. Her love of words and the show started at a young age, she said, and the COVID-19 pandemic motivated her to pursue this longtime goal. She applied twice in 2021, and got notification in January.

“I was just ecstatic when I found out I was going to be on the show, it is just such a cool thing to be able to be a part of,” she said. “I immediately texted my brother once I found out because we always watched the show together as kids.”

Masor lives in Grover Beach, California, and works as a plant breeder at Ball Horticulture Company of Chicago. She moved from Texas to California in 2016 after she graduated from A&M.

“I miss Texas very much,” she said. “My family was really proud of me [on the show] and my Aggie family had a watch party for me in Houston and that was really sweet.”

In 2010, she graduated with a horticulture degree from Sam Houston State University, and went to A&M for her master’s degree in plant breeding, graduating in 2012. She received her doctorate from A&M in molecular and environmental plant sciences.

Masor said as the show taping approached, she was watching it every night to prepare, and purchased a Nintendo Switch to play word games to sharpen her skills.

“I played the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ app all the time, and I played the game Wordle a bunch,” she said. “I have always enjoyed the English language and words.”

The show taping took place in March in Los Angeles. Masor said six shows were filmed in one day that were to air in the same week. Afterward, Masor said she was overcome with the excitement of the experience.

“It was the fastest 20 minutes of my life, it all happened super fast,” she said. “I got to watch the other tapings, and [the contestants] became my friends because I got to know them in that one day, and [we were] all striving to make some money. And then to watch and cheer them on was really fun. Being able to meet the hosts, Pat Sajak and Vanna White, was also really cool. This game show is such a staple of American society.”

Masor said her competitors, Alan Alexander and winner Marketa Hardwick, were fierce. During the show she won three “Toss Up” puzzles, and said she was glad to leave with $6,000, despite a few incorrect letter guesses.

“In the first puzzle, I had thousands of dollars — I don’t even remember how many — and I called a ‘w.’ I will forever regret calling a ‘w’ for the rest of my life,” she said. “The correct letter was ‘d.’ I thought the word in the puzzle was ‘won’t’ and it was actually ‘don’t.’”

The puzzle was “Don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself.”

Though her time on the show was brief, Masor said she was grateful for the experience.

“It was the chance of a lifetime, and I feel very lucky and fortunate to be able to cross that off my bucket list,” she said.

To watch the clip of Masor on “Wheel of Fortune,” visit https://youtu.be/dF25fGIvNiY.

