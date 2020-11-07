Lost and found auction at Texas A&M open to all

Items that were sent to Texas A&M University’s lost and found throughout the past year are up for auction until Wednesday.
The online sale began Nov. 3 and is open to community members and university faculty, staff and students alike.
The auction has 16 categories, including bags, books, clothes, electronics, jewelry and more. Revenue from the event will go toward paying student employees who manage the process as well as toward campus programs.
Typically, a sale is held for a few hours one day in Rudder Plaza, Director of the Memorial Student Center Luke Altendorf said, but past weather delays and the COVID-19 pandemic pushed organizers to create a fully digital option this year.
“I think it’s gone pretty well. ... I think we’ll do better than we’ve done in a while,” he said.
The MSC runs the lost and found program for the university, so items in the auction are collected from across the entire flagship campus. Items can only be sold after they have gone unclaimed for a minimum of 90 days.
Creating an online auction has proven to require more preliminary work than past on-campus sales, since employees have to take photos of all items and set up a process for things to be purchased, Altendorf explained. Even so, he said the new system seems like it will be better in the end and allows more time for more people to participate in the auction.
MSC employees used to host a sale every semester, but there has not been an auction in a year. One of the events two years ago raised $12,000, Altendorf said.
Any leftover items will be donated to a local charity. Items people purchase will need to be paid for at the MSC Box Office in the Rudder Tower and picked up within about five days of the sale.
MSC Box Office hours are Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To access the online auction, visit https://bit.ly/3l0d2vR.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!