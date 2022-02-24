Locals react to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

“What we’ve seen him do in Russia he wants to do in other countries," Natsios said. "Ukraine was pulling itself away from that mindset and he did not like it. It’s too much of a risk to have a country the size of Ukraine cleaning up their corruption which they’re gradually beginning to do.”

Natsios said the sanctions imposed by the U.S. has made it look “weak, incompetent and unable to respond to Russian aggression.” Natsios said Putin will only respond to military power, and the U.S. needs to keep its treaty obligations to support its allies.

“There is a threat now and we need to mobilize ourselves and our allies. The problem is we need a Winston Churchill to lead us. We don’t have it in the White House, and we don’t have it in either party I might add,” Natsios said.

While the U.S. has no plans to send troops to Ukraine, Natsios said America should help the Ukrainians by supplying them with weapons to repel the Russians. Natsios said he believes NATO members Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia could be at risk from a Russian invasion in the near future, and the U.S. should deploy more troops than what has been authorized to NATO allies.