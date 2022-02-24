Locals react to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced early Thursday in a televised address that he had "decided to conduct a special military operation" aimed at the "demilitarization and denazification" of the Ukraine.
Moments later, Ukraine faced a barrage of missiles and air attacks while Russian troops marched toward the capital city of Kyiv.
President Joe Biden condemned Putin for the invasion when he addressed the nation later in the day and announced a new round of sanctions that would punish Russia. Biden also stressed that the U.S. had no plans to send troops into Ukraine, but would defend its NATO allies in the event Russia progressed beyond Ukraine's borders.
The sanctions will block exports on technology in an attempt to limit Russia’s ability to advance its military and aerospace technology. These sanctions also will target Russian banks and elites by freezing Russian assets in the U.S. to put pressure on “corrupt billionaires” close to Putin.
Larry Napper, professor of the practice at Texas A&M University's Bush School of Government, said it appears to be a full-scale invasion with high-tech weaponry that includes guided missiles, attack aircrafts, assault troops and a plethora of Russian power that had been “arrayed” around Ukraine for the past couple of weeks.
“This is an epic tragedy of epic proportion. This is serious stuff not only for Russia and for Ukraine, but also for Europe as a whole and for the United States,” Napper said.
Napper said while the sanctions will not stop the ongoing military action, the severe cost on the Russian economy and on the “circle of elites” around Putin will weaken the power structure that Putin depends on.
“I think Biden has it right to not put American combat troops on the ground in Ukraine, this would raise the possibility of some kind of unauthorized, inadvertent or mistaken clash that could occur between Russian and U.S. forces that could entail the possibility of an escalation that is in no one’s interest,” Napper said.
Andrew Natsios, director of the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs and executive professor at the Bush School of Government, said the Scowcroft Institute published a set of essays on Russia in 2018 that warned some of the ongoing events would happen at an undetermined time.
After the fall of the Soviet Union, Natsios said the United States and Europe helped modernize Russia with billions of dollars in aid, but Putin destroyed their progress by turning Russia back into a dictatorship and eliminating political opponents, scholars, an independent judiciary system and an independent news media outlet.
“What we’ve seen him do in Russia he wants to do in other countries," Natsios said. "Ukraine was pulling itself away from that mindset and he did not like it. It’s too much of a risk to have a country the size of Ukraine cleaning up their corruption which they’re gradually beginning to do.”
Natsios said the sanctions imposed by the U.S. has made it look “weak, incompetent and unable to respond to Russian aggression.” Natsios said Putin will only respond to military power, and the U.S. needs to keep its treaty obligations to support its allies.
“There is a threat now and we need to mobilize ourselves and our allies. The problem is we need a Winston Churchill to lead us. We don’t have it in the White House, and we don’t have it in either party I might add,” Natsios said.
While the U.S. has no plans to send troops to Ukraine, Natsios said America should help the Ukrainians by supplying them with weapons to repel the Russians. Natsios said he believes NATO members Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia could be at risk from a Russian invasion in the near future, and the U.S. should deploy more troops than what has been authorized to NATO allies.
“There’s Americans saying it’s not our business, but that’s what they said in 1939. How many Americans died in World War II? Hitler declared war against us, we were attacked in Pearl Harbor,” Natsios said. “Are we sitting here being naive again? Our biggest trading partners and closest allies are in Europe and they are at risk right now.”
Program for Humanitarian Aid (PHA) is a local non-profit organization that’s involved with humanitarian aid projects in Ukraine. PHA has an ongoing ministry in Ukraine that partners with government-run orphanages that help children transition to become successful Christian adults while staying in their own country and culture, said Chris Hill, PHA's co-executive director.
“It’s been an unfortunate situation that a lot of outlets have been saying was coming for a while, but it’s unfortunate when we actually get here to see people who have nothing to do with the situation stuck in a really dangerous situation,” Hill said.
Christy Hill, PHA co-executive director, said as of Thursday morning those within Ukraine's ministry were safe. Chris Hill said those running the ministry were staying in their communities and were committed to serving the youth who they have worked with for years.
“As an organization we’re just preparing to help our people on the ground there in any way possible," Christy Hill said. "We have shifted some of our efforts to begin helping with the rising humanitarian aid crisis that is going on there, but we’re still committed to the current focus of our mission that’s helping vulnerable Ukrainian youth.”