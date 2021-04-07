 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Locally owned racehorse Greatest Honour scratched from Kentucky Derby
0 comments
breaking

Locally owned racehorse Greatest Honour scratched from Kentucky Derby

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Greatest Honour at the FOY

Prior to Saturday, Greatest Honour had won his last three races, which were all 1 1/16 miles. His victory in the Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park on Feb. 27 gave him 50 qualifying points of the 60 needed to qualify for the Kentucky Derby.

 Courtesy of Lauren King

Kentucky Derby contender Greatest Honour, who is owned by Bryan’s Don and Donna Adam, has been scratched from this year’s Run for the Roses and will go on a 60-day rest, the Adam Corp. announced on Wednesday.

Greatest Honour’s trainer Shug McGaughey said over the weekend that he felt the horse was not moving as well as he had been going into the Florida Derby on March 27.

The 3-year-old bay colt finished third in the Florida Derby on after winning three-straight races, which qualified him for the Kentucky Derby.

As a precaution, McGaughey recommended that Greatest Honour undergo diagnostic testing. The horse was taken to Lexington, Kentucky and equine surgeon Lawrence Bramlage determined that Greatest Honour would benefit from a 60-day rest period.

After his rest period, Greatest Honour is expected to prepare for a fall campaign.

Two days ago, Greatest Honour had 4-1 odds to win the Kentucky Derby, according to SportsLine, which was just second to Essential Quality, who is the favorite at 3-1 odds.

Watch now as Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal discusses the Aggies' spring practice progress.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo addresses family receiving COVID tests

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert