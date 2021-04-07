Locally owned racehorse Greatest Honour scratched from Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby contender Greatest Honour, who is owned by Bryan’s Don and Donna Adam, has been scratched from this year’s Run for the Roses and will go on a 60-day rest, the Adam Corp. announced on Wednesday.

Greatest Honour’s trainer Shug McGaughey said over the weekend that he felt the horse was not moving as well as he had been going into the Florida Derby on March 27.

+3 Bryan businessman, wife own Kentucky Derby qualifier One of Don Adam’s greatest achievements in life might come from a horse named Greatest Honour, the Bryan resident said.

The 3-year-old bay colt finished third in the Florida Derby on after winning three-straight races, which qualified him for the Kentucky Derby.

As a precaution, McGaughey recommended that Greatest Honour undergo diagnostic testing. The horse was taken to Lexington, Kentucky and equine surgeon Lawrence Bramlage determined that Greatest Honour would benefit from a 60-day rest period.

After his rest period, Greatest Honour is expected to prepare for a fall campaign.

Two days ago, Greatest Honour had 4-1 odds to win the Kentucky Derby, according to SportsLine, which was just second to Essential Quality, who is the favorite at 3-1 odds.