Youth Concerto deadline nears

The deadline for entries in the 23rd Brazos Valley Youth Concerto Competition is approaching.

Students in any elementary or secondary public or private school or homeschooled are invited to submit a recording of any movement from any concerto for any solo instrument and orchestra.

Up to five finalists will be selected in blind judging by symphony music director and conductor Marcelo Bussiki and a panel of musicians from the orchestra. The finalists will perform their selection live in the Finalist Competition on Nov. 12 at First Methodist Church in Bryan.

Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sept. 29. More information and an entry form can be found at bvso.org/youth-concerto-competition.

Finalists will be judged by a panel of outstanding musicians. The competition winner will receive:

$1,000 scholarship from The Tracy and Tamara Carter Youth Concerto Endowed Scholarship Fund.

An invitation to perform with the BVSO at the annual Children’s Concerts on Feb. 5, 2024, at Rudder Auditorium.

Paid application fee for the prestigious Juanita Miller Concerto Competition in Dallas (hosted by the Texas Association of Symphony Orchestras).

Previous winners have played everything from piano to violin to euphonium to marimba. The youngest winner was 9 at the time of the finals.

The Youth Concerto Competition is sponsored by the Brazos Valley Symphony and its volunteer guild, the Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra.