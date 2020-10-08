Young proud of A&M’s response to COVID-19

Texas A&M President Michael K. Young said in an interview with The Eagle on Wednesday afternoon that he is proud of the university’s response to COVID-19 and the school’s declining number of active cases and testing positivity rates.
Young said he thought mask use could improve at football games — it appeared sporadic in some seating areas at Kyle Field during last month’s opener — and that distancing measures needed to be followed more closely by fans at Saturday’s game against Florida.
“We’d like to see everyone stay a little more in their designated areas rather than congregating, and we’d like to see masks,” Young said. “We’ve got a very carefully worked-out plan by [Texas A&M] Athletics to keep people safe and to ensure that everyone is able to keep everybody else safe.”
Young noted that the positivity rate for A&M’s random testing program has fallen from 3.3% in late August to 0.7% at the end of September. Young said student participation in the random testing program has been valuable because it helps identify potential virus hot spots.
“We’re halfway through the semester. I think there were a lot of doubters that we would get this far. I’m very encouraged, and I’m so very proud of the faculty, the staff and especially the students,” Young said.
A&M’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate overall is at 9.1%, though for the week of Oct. 3 and Sept. 26, it came in at 5.3% and 3.8%, respectively.
In total, there have been 1,723 positive tests at Texas A&M since early August, with 127 cases considered active as of Oct. 4. The number of active cases has steadily declined since a Sept. 21 number of 282.
As he has previously, Young praised the university’s faculty for their flexibility and skill in creating in-person and online hybrid learning options for students. Young lauded students’ on-campus behavior regarding the following of COVID-19 precautionary measures and said off-campus compliance has improved from the start of the semester. More than half of A&M classes are being offered in person.
On Tuesday, the university held a virtual Silver Taps ceremony to honor the life of Victoria Annette Walker, a senior management major from Farmersville who died Aug. 30. Silver Taps is an A&M tradition held on the first Tuesday of each month from September through April, if necessary, to honor current students who have died.
Some on Twitter and elsewhere were critical of A&M holding a virtual Silver Taps while it is hosting college football games with fans on-site. On Wednesday, Young said he has been and will continue to be supportive of in-person Silver Taps with options for remote viewing. He said the Traditions Council, a committee of students in A&M’s Student Government Association, decided to hold the ceremony remotely.
“I think we ought to have done it in person and we ought, going forward, to do it in person with all the appropriate precautions,” Young said.
The Traditions Council tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the Silver Taps ceremony format is being revisited.
Young encouraged the student body and the broader community to continue following safety protocols and work together to keep case numbers down.
“The level of compliance with the safety precautions has been wonderful,” Young said. “To get to the end of the semester in-person, I think we need to double down on those efforts, and I have every reason to think people will. We need to continue on the course we’re on.”
