Young proud of A&M’s response to COVID-19

Texas A&M President Michael K. Young said in an interview with The Eagle on Wednesday afternoon that he is proud of the university’s response to COVID-19 and the school’s declining number of active cases and testing positivity rates.

Young said he thought mask use could improve at football games — it appeared sporadic in some seating areas at Kyle Field during last month’s opener — and that distancing measures needed to be followed more closely by fans at Saturday’s game against Florida.

“We’d like to see everyone stay a little more in their designated areas rather than congregating, and we’d like to see masks,” Young said. “We’ve got a very carefully worked-out plan by [Texas A&M] Athletics to keep people safe and to ensure that everyone is able to keep everybody else safe.”

Young noted that the positivity rate for A&M’s random testing program has fallen from 3.3% in late August to 0.7% at the end of September. Young said student participation in the random testing program has been valuable because it helps identify potential virus hot spots.

“We’re halfway through the semester. I think there were a lot of doubters that we would get this far. I’m very encouraged, and I’m so very proud of the faculty, the staff and especially the students,” Young said.