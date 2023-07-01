After the closing of the St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle Center in June, 900 members of the Bryan specialty care gym are still searching for a new home.

The exercise gym catered to those 55 and up who need a space where they can receive care and guidance with personal trainers, all among a community and niche similar to them.

In April, former College Station Mayor Karl Mooney told The Eagle a YMCA can meet those needs. As chairman of the Brazos Valley YMCA Founders’ Group, Mooney said he hopes something can happen soon.

“Unfortunately, I do not have any updates on the efforts of the Central Texas/Brazos Valley YMCA to work with St. Joseph Health on maintaining the services of the MatureWell Living Center. The two entities continue to have discussions and are analyzing the situation,” he told The Eagle last week. “Jeff Andresen [Central Texas YMCA president and CEO] and I did a presentation to the Brazos Valley A&M Club [two weeks ago]. It was well received. I know that some of the members are enthusiastic about having a YMCA in the B-CS area.”

Additionally, Mooney said they have met with Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez for support services, along with Brazos County Judge Duane Peters, College Station Mayor John Nichols and City Manager Bryan Woods.

“At this point we are planning a trip for the Bryan and Brazos County officials to view and tour some of the YMCA facilities in Cedar Park and Round Rock,” he said.

According to its website, the St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle Center, located at 3989 North Shore Drive in Bryan, opened in March 2017 and was created to provide “health and wellness services to mature adults.”

Mooney believes a YMCA can offer physical therapy for those in need.

“I learned that Central Texas YMCA has a partnership with two of the hospitals — most notably St. David’s Hospital in the Austin and Williamson County areas,” he said previously. “At the St. David Hospital, when they have someone who needs physical therapy or could benefit from regular physical exercise — it could be a Weight Watchers exercise or something to help them recover from physical therapy — they fill out a prescription and their patients take it to the YMCA ... because the YMCA hires licensed physical therapists and trainers.”

Mooney began an initiative that has been in the works for the last 12 years of bringing a YMCA to Bryan-College Station. He told The Eagle in April having a YMCA could be a solution, given that St. Joseph Health was having a “tough time financially.”

“This is at least the third time, I believe, that St. Joseph’s has changed ownership. … Of course these are investors, these are people who want to see a good investment,” he said previously. “The new Chief Operating Officer Kim Shaw … does not want to shut down the program. But she has to take some steps to restore — not necessarily profitability — but at least being able to break even on programs.”

In April, St. Joseph Health said in response to the impending closure, it faced inflationary pressures, workforce challenges and a shift in the post-COVID demand for health services. St. Joseph Health relayed to members the WellFIT Program at MatureWell Lifestyle Center will be consolidated with the Bryan Rehabilitation Campus. However, members of MatureWell told The Eagle previously that location is not viable and they worry their specialty trainers will not be able to assist them.

When the members of the gym were notified in April of the closure, The Eagle visited with many of them including Norma Burns of Rosebud, who is one of the many members who travels each week from out of town to seek care in B-CS.

“I drive 50 miles one way to come down here. I live halfway between Bryan and Waco, and Waco does not have a facility like this,” she said in April. “For me, this loss would be catastrophic because I wouldn’t have a place to go. … I would want [St. Joseph Health] to know that we care about this facility. Their deal is that they are shutting it down because of financials, but the upstairs has been vacant for more than two or three years.”

Maryanne Covey of College Station was another resident The Eagle spoke to and she said she is one of the youngest members who joined at 55 because of a hip replacement. She previously said she was grateful to find a place that is suited for older people who need specialty care.

Another former member was retired Texas A&M women’s basketball assistant coach Luby Lichonczak, who said for him, this closure is personal.

“I am looking at this as senior discrimination,” he told The Eagle in April. “Corporate people don’t think we have a voice. They know the fact of life that we are going to be moving on at some point so they dismiss us. ... As an older person, you feel like you belong here.”

For more information about the YMCA, visit ymca.org.