WWE hall of famer, local professional wrestlers encourage Ross Elementary students to follow their dreams

Before taking part in Saturday’s Fight to Unite fundraiser at Edible Field, WWE hall of famer Mark Henry visited Ross Elementary School in Bryan on Friday to encourage students to work hard for what they want to achieve.

“You cannot let other people tell you that you can’t be something because of how old you are, because of what color you are, whether you’re a boy or a girl. You can do anything that you put your mind to,” Henry said. “If you want to be a doctor, be a doctor; a vet, be a vet. If you want to be a football player, you want to be an artist, a musician, a singer, a dancer, whatever you want to do. … I’m going to tell you right now, guys, you can do it.”

Growing up in Silsbee, he said, nobody expected a boy from the small town near Beaumont would become a world champion; however, he did, going on to become a two-time Olympian, win wrestling championships and, in 2002, claim the title of World’s Strongest Man.

“The common denominator between those things is hard work,” he said. “I worked extremely hard.”

He said he never drank alcohol or did drugs, all with a goal of succeeding and being a person fans, kids and parents could be proud of. He asked students to promise to do the same.

Since retiring as a professional wrestler, he has founded a youth program in Austin called Strong Kids, and he said, being strong in the program is not about lifting the heaviest weights, running the fastest or jumping the highest.

“Strong is a belief in yourself and for you to feel like you can do anything,” he said.

Two Lions Pride Sports professional wrestlers, 16-year-old Mia Friday (real name Tamia Bertram) and nearly 7-foot-tall Drake Durden (Jay Rudinger) are examples of just that, Henry said.

“We have a young lady over here that’s going to be a great wrestler one day, a world champion,” Henry said. “We have a gentleman up here who’s a lawyer, who late in his life said, ‘You know what, I always loved wrestling; I want to be a wrestler.’ And there were people that he knows that said, ‘No, you’re too old.’ … But guess what, they’re here, and they’ve made it.”

Both Bertram and Rudinger gave the students similar advice to follow their dreams.

Second grader Miguel Alvarez said the speech made him want to continue with his dreams of becoming an astronomer.

“I’m very scared of space, but I still want to be an astronomer,” he said after the pep rally.

Houston Carson, owner of Lions Pride Sports, a co-sponsor of the Fight to Unite fundraiser, said as students pursue their goals, the most important thing is to finish their schooling and to learn, encouraging them to follow Bertram’s example. Though a professional wrestler, the Bryan native is a student at Bryan Collegiate High School and on track to graduate with enough college credit hours to earn an associate’s degree.

Henry and Carson reminded students to never be a bully, encouraging them to tell a teacher if they experience or see bullying.

“He may be the world’s strongest man, and he could probably bully anybody he wanted to, but he will never do that because great successful people don’t get through life by bullying,” Carson said. “We take care of each other.”

Helping raise money for United Way of the Brazos Valley through Saturday’s event is one way they can help others outside of their school community, Carson said.

Henry said much of the advice they gave to students Friday is him reiterating the wisdom and encouragement he received. He acknowledged not everybody will listen, but said it is his problem if he does not at least present his message to others.

Rudinger, a practicing lawyer in College Station, said events like Friday’s are a great way to get messages out to students such as his two sons.

“I remember going into assemblies in elementary school and junior high, and one of the ones I always remember jumping out was the guys that would come in and tear phonebooks in half and talk about how you can do anything you want,” he said, calling it neat to share the same message without having to tear phonebooks in half.

The wrestler persona, he said, gives him the platform to get that message out to students in a way they will listen when they wouldn’t listen to a lawyer.

He said being a lawyer and a professional wrestler allows him to show people that it is OK to be both, and they do not have to choose one side or the other, bridging the gap between the two worlds.

“You get into the bankers and doctors and lawyers, wrestler has a little bit of a different reputation to it,” said Rudinger, who has a match during Saturday’s event. “So to be able to cross that line and be able to be a lawyer on one point and a wrestler on the other side, it has opened up a lot of different opportunities for wrestling to get to new fans, as well as wrestling people to realize some of these people that you think are untouchable and are different than you just because that’s what they do, they’re just the same person as you. It’s kind of a neat way of bridging that gap between two communities that are kind of separated.”

The United Way of the Brazos Valley hopes the first Fight to Unite event creates a bridge among wrestling fans and United Way supporters, volunteers and community members who have never been to a wrestling match.

Henry said United Way has a special place in his heart because of how the local chapter is bringing community service and wrestling together.

“A lot of people look at wrestling as being low-brow entertainment or wrestling is not real or whatever stuff that people say about wrestling — I’ve heard all the negatives — but why does the marketing world copy everything that we do?” he asked. “Because there’s an emotional tie to pro wrestling. Wrestling is a business based on psychology, simple psychology sometimes — good versus evil, fast versus slow, big versus small.”

It is about making people feel something, rather than being a passive observer, and experience that suspension of belief from the real world that movies bring.

Fight to Unite takes place at 7 p.m. at Edible Field — where the Brazos Valley Bombers play. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $50 for premium seating and available through the organization’s website, uwbv.org, in advance or at the gate for walk-ups.

