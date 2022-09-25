WTAW looks back at 100 years of radio

For the past several months, Tom Turbiville has been digging into history. As WTAW nears its 100th anniversary, Turbiville has interviewed current and former radio station employees and scoured audio clips and other local media to find stories to feature on a daily segment.

Turbiville, who worked at WTAW for 19 years, has uncovered tales about how the station has grown and changed over the years. Among these are how the station’s call letters stand for “Watch the Aggies Win,” how it reported the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, its connections to Elvis Presley and when live commercials were introduced on the air.

One segment featured how disc jockey Tom Journay had a system of coded words — targeted to his girlfriend in Bellville — which he used in his stock market reports to signal if he could see her over the weekend. Another featured an interview with Nat Rezzoffi Coad, who was named Miss WTAW in 1959.

“I learned more in an hour with each one of these people about my former employer than I knew in 19 years of working here,” Turbiville said.

These vignettes begin to scratch the surface of the station’s past.

WTAW turns 100 on Oct. 7, and it has evolved from starting as an experimental station for Texas A&M students to focusing on country music and now serving as a news-talk station with local coverage and national programs.

“If you just want a jukebox, we’re not that,” said Ben Downs, general manager of Bryan Broadcasting, which owns WTAW and 10 other local stations. “But if you want to be plugged into the community and find out what’s going on with our local news coverage and community service, then this is where you go for that.”

Back to the beginning

Before the station was called WTAW, it used experimental call letters “5YA” and “5XB,” which were assigned by the Department of Commerce, Downs said. The station was owned by Texas A&M and operated out of the mechanical and electrical engineering building, which is now Bolton Hall.

Aggie students are believed to be responsible for the first broadcast of a college football game on Nov. 24, 1921, when A&M played rival Texas. Students sent coded messages describing the game as it happened, which were then relayed over the air.

On Oct. 7, 1922, the station received its license and new call letters — WTAW — and broadcast on 360 meters, which would be 830 AM today. For a number of years, WTAW changed frequencies and shared a channel with KUT in Austin and KGBO in Baton Rouge, Downs said.

“Stations didn’t stay on the air,” he said. “They said what they had to say and then went off the air. So in the morning, we would have the morning farm report, say at 7 o’clock, and then if we were done at 7:20, we would turn the transmitter off. At noon, we had the ‘Happy Homemakers Show’ and that ran from 12 until 12:15 from the agriculture extension service. And when we were done with that, we turned the transmitter off.”

On March 13, 1941, WTAW officially moved to 1150 AM and stayed there for the remainder of the 20th century. Texas A&M owned the station until it was sold at auction in 1959, according to an Eagle article. The station didn’t go to 24 hours until 1977.

“At the time, WTAW was able to choose to go to 50,000 watts and 24 hours a day, and the people at Texas A&M who were in charge didn’t want the students staying up late at night listening to the radio,” Downs said. “They wanted them to study hard, so they accepted a daytime frequency only and accepted it as a lower-class radio station.”

Scott DeLucia started with WTAW — then a country-music-focused station — in 1967, and worked his way up to program director in 1972. At that time, WTAW was celebrating its 50th anniversary, and DeLucia was tasked with recording salutes from country artists. At the top of DeLucia’s list was Elvis Presley. His attempts at getting a recording fell short, but on the morning of the anniversary, a telegram came in: “Colonel Tom and Elvis congratulate you on 50 years at WTAW.”

“The great thing about country music is the artists really relate to the fans, so they understand the station itself was important, so as a result, they were on tour,” DeLucia said. “They’d come to the old Lakeview Club. We could record them there. Some of them actually came to the radio station. People like Charley Pride and Conway Twitty, who were really, really big stars, did personal recordings for us.”

DeLucia credits A.J. Winn, a country artist and WTAW disc jockey, for helping bring Elvis to play at the Saddle Club, a rodeo arena, in 1955. According to a 1987 Eagle profile, Winn also booked Hank Williams to play at Snook Hall in December 1952, just two weeks before Williams died.

In 1961, John Hicks, who was in the radio business in Port Arthur, bought WTAW, and hired Bill Watkins to run it. Hicks sold it to Watkins in 1979. Seven years later, Hicks’ son, Bill, bought the station from Watkins. Bill Hicks remains the majority owner of the station today.

“It’s sort of been in my family off and on for 61 years,” Bill Hicks said. “And we’re still going to be here. I hope we’re still here for a long time to come.”

A big shift

Ben Downs was hired as WTAW general manager in 1990. Soon after, he gathered the station’s employees at a College Station restaurant for an important announcement: The station would be ditching country music and going to a news-talk format.

AM radio couldn’t compete with the rising FM’s sound quality, and Downs and Hicks said they sought a move to pivot the station’s future.

DeLucia recalls a big moment from that restaurant meeting: Downs had a cassette tape and pushed play, saying, “This is the guy I’ve listened to, and I think he’s our future.”

The “guy” was Rush Limbaugh.

“You don’t really have to say much more than that,” DeLucia said. “He saved AM radio. There’s no doubt about it.”

WTAW soon began broadcasting the syndicated “Rush Limbaugh Show” daily. Downs came from a station in Nacogdoches that was one of the first 50 stations to have Limbaugh’s show, and he said he knew what talk radio could do. But the initial change had its bumps.

“As you can imagine, that didn’t go over very well,” Downs said. “But I was confident that this area, as conservative as it is, would love to have a conservative talk radio station on the air, and we did. And WTAW has been a major success ever since then.”

Over the years, WTAW has featured syndicated shows from personalities including Sean Hannity, Bruce Williams and “Dr. Laura” Schlessinger. Neal Boortz, who attended A&M, got his start at WTAW. He eventually landed a national show and sometimes broadcast from the WTAW studio.

Downs, who was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2019, noted WTAW benefited from the “Rush bump,” and listenership increased about 20% when Limbaugh’s show came on the air.

“We’ve always had the luck of being able to … whoever the hottest talk show was, being able to get it because there’s nobody else around that really does talk radio,” Downs said. “We went to that and really haven’t looked back. We came onboard with Rush in 1990, and until he passed away a year or so ago, every day at 11 o’clock, Rush Limbaugh’s been on the air and he has been the anchor of the radio station.”

Today, WTAW’s national lineup includes Glenn Beck, Clay Travis & Buck Sexton, Sean Hannity and Joe Pags. Local content includes “The Infomaniacs” in the morning and “5 O’Clock News Hour” in the afternoons with Bill Oliver, WTAW’s news director who has been at the station for 12 years.

“It was the most important thing that we’ve done in a generation, to go to that type of programming,” Hicks said. “And so far it continues to be successful.”

‘The Infomaniacs’

Local morning talk shows have been a part of WTAW for decades. “The Infomaniacs” airs weekdays from 6 to 9 a.m. Hicks calls it “the most important block of time for what we do.”

Dating back to at least the 1960s, the “Muck and Mire” show was WTAW’s morning program that had a blend of local news and music.

When the station switched to the talk format and moved into Crystal Park Plaza, DeLucia said the show changed and expanded from two people to three.

The program was just called “The Morning Show,” DeLucia said. A regular listener called in and said there was a cartoon show called “Animaniacs” and so the hosts of “The Morning Show” were “The Infomaniacs.”

“It stuck literally the next day,” DeLucia said.

DeLucia has been a co-host of WTAW’s morning program since 1983, when he returned to the station after a short stint away. DeLucia, Turbiville and Jay Socol formed the trio that became “The Infomaniacs” in 1994. When Socol left in 2000 to become the public information officer for the city of Bryan, Chace Murphy joined the show and the three were together until Turbiville’s retirement in 2012. DeLucia is now accompanied by Zach Taylor and Chelsea Reber, and they have been together since August 2017.

“When people ask me, I just say it’s kind of a hodgepodge of everything,” Taylor said when describing the show. “It’s not a political talk show. It’s not a sports talk show. It’s not music, obviously, because we’re not a music station. So we really talk about anything and everything under the sun. A lot of times, it’s light, humorous things, but obviously we get serious about some things, too.”

A quirk of the show that listeners might not realize: The three hosts are in different studio rooms while on the air. It was uncomfortable at first, but DeLucia said it helps to learn the flow of the show.

“Because we are in separate rooms, you have to listen,” DeLucia said. “You have to pay attention. You have to be engaged. Over time, you pick up the speech pattern of the people you’re working with and you try not to step on each other. That’s one of the very difficult things to do. But you get the timing down, and as a result, it can be a discussion of three people weighing in.”

Reber said the show has listeners that have tuned in since the 1990s, and that the listeners have made the show special over the years by knowing the flow and the rhythm.

“The engagement we have with them — when they understand how the show works, and they call in and literally give us the punchline to the joke that we have already started,” Reber said. “You know you’ve got really special listeners when they are able to be part of the show, not just listen to the show.”

Hatcher’s impact

Mary Mike Hatcher is senior account executive at Bryan Broadcasting and started at WTAW in 1977. She came as a sales and marketing consultant, but within two years was asked to be a co-host on the “Muck and Mire” show. She was the first woman to co-host the program, and served in the role for 12 years.

“I am very proud of the fact that I was the first female host of a morning show [at WTAW] back in ’79,” Hatcher said. “We did have female news people and we had female DJs, but we didn’t have a morning talk show host. So I was very honored when Joe Monroe tapped me to be his partner.”

Hatcher said “Muck and Mire” was community-oriented. She was on the air when Elvis Presley died in 1977, and shared the news with the audience: “The king is dead.”

In 2018, Hatcher was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame. She is one of 35 women among almost 500 inductees in the hall.

“I didn’t train to be an on-air host, but I was kind of witty,” Hatcher said. “And I wouldn’t say opinionated, because I would say I played the second fiddle to whoever was in the main chair. But I added some color to the morning and maybe a little bit of a softer side.”

Reber said Hatcher has been a role model as an on-air personality at WTAW.

“To see her success and what she’s done in this industry has been a truly incredible resource to have, especially to be able to walk right down the hallway,” Reber said. “Even though she’s not on-air anymore, she has been a huge, huge role model. I don’t know if I’ve told her enough, but to have someone to look up to, especially being a female on what has been primarily a male-driven show, that’s been huge. Sometimes it’s hard to realize where you can fit in, so for her to already have shown that there is room for women in this industry, and at the top of the totem pole, so to say, it’s been really cool to have her to look up to.”

There have been three other female co-hosts on WTAW’s morning news shows: Teresa Woodard, now with WFAA in Dallas; Kat McMullen, now on Bryan Broadcasting’s Peace 107; and Gena Parsons, who continued her media career in Florida and is now retired.

Reber said she’s worked to get more female listeners and engagement from women by bringing up female-related topics.

“I see the future as being … I would love for our listenership to become more diverse,” Reber said. “Just trying to get more variety of listeners, and a lot of that has to do with what we talk about.”

Looking ahead

In April 2000, the station moved to 1620 AM to increase its power by 10 times and have less interference. WTAW is one of just five radio stations in the country to broadcast on 1620 AM, Downs said.

When WTAW switched to 1620, 1150 AM became KZNE, “The Zone,” a sports-talk station. Sports-talk host Chip Howard was on WTAW before the switch and remains on KZNE today. He has been with Bryan Broadcasting for 29 years. In 2019, WTAW added 94.5 as the station’s FM component.

Of the major news outlets in Bryan-College Station, WTAW remains the lone one that is locally owned. Hicks said it goes with the locally focused business model.

“The word localism, it’s a word, but it means doing everything we can to provide as much information as possible to our listeners about what is going on in this community,” he said. “And since we live here and we have invested our lives in being here, we believe in that for ourselves, too.”

Turbiville said the station hasn’t seen much turnover in the past few decades, thanks in part to the local management.

“This radio station has always been a situation where you didn’t have to send a letter or an email to a corporate office out of town to get an answer or know where you stood,” Turbiville said. “The owner and general manager were 20 steps down the hall. That has always been the appeal for working here. Everything is local.”

Oliver said radio has been able to survive over the last century despite the rise of different mediums to receive news, including television, the internet and smartphones.

“We’ve adapted and added the technology,” Oliver said. “It just gives us more vehicles to be able to disseminate the product that we have. I think there’s always a bright future for radio in not only the traditional component of having the radio, or having the programming on your smart speaker or having it on a different device.”

As WTAW reaches the 100-year mark, Downs said the station will continue to remain local and serve the community.

“We’re going to have local people who work here and know the community,” he said. “We’re going to have our local shows in the morning and our local news in the evening. That’s what we’re going to keep doing. Now, how does it play out? I don’t know. Everything’s changed and everything will continue to change. But we are going to continue to be a local station until we can’t anymore. And that, right now, looks like it’s a long way away.”