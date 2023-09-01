Interest in Bryan-College Station’s private aviation community is growing, and Bryan’s Coulter Field is taking steps to accommodate more pilots to park their planes and aircraft.

Work will soon begin to add 20 to 22 new hangar spaces of different types at Coulter Field. Airport manager Brandon Reid said there’s currently around 50 people on a waiting list for hangar space at the city-owned airport on the northeast side of town off Texas 21.

These new hangar spaces will increase the airport’s capacity by over 25%. There are currently 76 aircraft kept at Coulter Field. All hangars are currently leased. The airport can accommodate up to 85 aircraft at one time with tie-down spots for transient pilots.

In April, the Bryan City Council approved $5.5 million to build more hangars at Coulter Field. Bonds will be issued to pay for the project since it was not in the city’s 2023 budget.

“The city putting money into it now, it helps sustain it for the long term,” Reid said.

Constructing more hangar space is part of a larger scope of how Bryan officials have put resources into the airport in recent years.

The original airfield land of 110 acres was gifted to the city in 1938 by the W.J. Coulter family. The city later acquired more adjacent land and the airport today is made up of 247 acres. The city started to manage the airfield’s daily operations in 2010. Hangars were added in 2018, and Reid said they were all leased before they were completed.

“We believe based off the fact that we have nearly 50 people on the hangar waitlist that the same thing will occur before they’re even done with construction,” Reid said.

Recently, Coulter Field’s runway was rehabilitated with eight new layers added to the 4,000-foot runway, which was also repainted. Drainage improvements were made in the front of the airfield to eliminate sitting water.

Bob Owens has been a Coulter Field tenant for around five years. The former Southwest Airlines pilot first came to store and fly his personal plane to commute back-and-forth to Dallas for work on commercial jets. He noted the investments indicate Bryan city leaders should be commended for putting resources into the airfield, something that isn’t as obvious to some community members.

“It’s not flashy,” Owens said of Coulter Field while tinkering on his plane. “It just sits here and hums along and most people don’t understand how the money is brought into the community with this. But the fact is that this is, in the long-term, a real money maker and I’m glad to see it.”

A 2010 study done by the Department of Transportation’s Aviation Division showed Coulter Field had a $7.8 million impact annually to Bryan. A 2018 study from Texas Aviation showed that number had grown to $11.5 million in output to the community.

“That’s a tangible number that you can put in front of city council, you can put in front of the mayor and city staff and say, hey, we’re putting money into this, but here’s the actual, hard number that’s coming out of it,” Reid said. “Here’s the benefit to everybody in the community, not just those who are flying.”

Flying not only allows pilots like Owens to be coast-to-coast in a single day, but also allow those like him to come into Bryan for events like Texas A&M football games this fall.

“If you can bring people in and out quickly from a fair distance away, it gives your community another level of ability to bring in money people and people who need to see and do things,” Owens said.