Work continues on new College Station City Hall

More office space for city employees and improved council chambers are well on their way to College Station as construction on a new City Hall building progresses.
The three-story, 79,000- square-foot building’s exterior is nearly complete, Assistant Director of Capital Projects Emily Fisher said in a recent interview, but there is still a lot of interior work that remains. Fisher said some of that includes putting up drywall, closing in the ceilings, running wires and completing the flooring. The plan is for city staff members to move in by December.
The upcoming building is right by the current City Hall on Texas Avenue.
Fisher said the council chambers in the new building is larger than the current one and will be the main focus of the first floor. Fisher said there will be many new items available in the building, including ample conference and training rooms for city staff and the community.
“We’re also accommodating for growth,” Fisher said. “There’s future areas that could be finished out in the building for future growth. And we’ve worked really hard to make sure the building is sealed and waterproof and airtight, which this building we’re in now is not at all, which everyone knows; it’s been a big issue. So this new building will not be like that at all. We’re really looking forward to it.”
Fisher said that the project is running on time and is under the $39.3 million budget. When everything is complete, she said, leaders hope the project will total $34 million.
The pandemic, supply shortages and increasing construction costs have not affected the project, Fisher said. There was some concern, she said, that supply chain issues would have an impact, but the contractor had most of the materials on hand before problems started arising nationally.
“We have been extremely lucky,” Fisher said.
All departments that are in the current City Hall will be moving to the new building, in addition to the IT department that currently is at a city-owned building on Krenek Tap Road and the community services department, which is leasing space on University Drive. Fisher said being able to eliminate the lease payments for the building on University Drive will save the city money in the long run.
The City Council recently approve a $1.62 million contract for furniture and moving services for the building. The contract included workstations, office furniture, conference room tables and chairs, reception area furniture and more. The moving services will mean that city staff will have help moving materials like files, books and small furniture from the current City Hall to the new one. At the same meeting at the end of June, the council also approved a contract not to exceed $256,788 for network hardware for the new City Hall.
There probably won’t be another contract related to the City Hall building coming through council again. For a contract to require City Council approval, it has to be for at least $100,000, and Fisher said she doesn’t see that any one purchase will be that much at this point of the project, especially since most of what needs to be done is under the contractor’s control and money has already been accounted for in the contract.
The current 36,881-square-foot City Hall was dedicated in 1969, and additions were dedicated in 1979 and in 1983. Constructing a new building has been a discussion for decades. After the new building is complete, the current City Hall will be demolished. Most of where the current building is will be turned into a grassy area. The space directly in front of the new City Hall will eventually be transformed into a plaza.