Work continues on new College Station City Hall

More office space for city employees and improved council chambers are well on their way to College Station as construction on a new City Hall building progresses.

The three-story, 79,000- square-foot building’s exterior is nearly complete, Assistant Director of Capital Projects Emily Fisher said in a recent interview, but there is still a lot of interior work that remains. Fisher said some of that includes putting up drywall, closing in the ceilings, running wires and completing the flooring. The plan is for city staff members to move in by December.

The upcoming building is right by the current City Hall on Texas Avenue.

Fisher said the council chambers in the new building is larger than the current one and will be the main focus of the first floor. Fisher said there will be many new items available in the building, including ample conference and training rooms for city staff and the community.