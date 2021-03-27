Work begins at future site of Bryan Texas Utilities administration building

Before deciding to demolish the Bryan Army Reserve buildings, Werley said two rounds of architectural and engineering evaluations were conducted, but experts found that the existing buildings were unfit for reconstruction. Werley noted that the buildings, one of which was built in the 1950s and the other in the 1970s, had major structural problems with slabs and walls due largely to movement in the soil. Additionally, he said the two buildings were not very functional for BTU’s purposes, as they lacked features such as a lobby and drive-thru.

Werley said it was estimated that renovating the former armory complex could cost more than the approximately $20 million that it will likely take to construct a new building.

The complex used to be a space for the Army Reserve to train and work, but about a decade ago a new building was constructed for those purposes. The city has permitted a few community groups to use the former complex on West Carson Street since then, and Werley said those group leaders were understanding when, about a year ago, they received notice about changes coming to the site.

The new administration building will be located in a growing part of Bryan, Werley pointed out.

“This building will be right beside Bomber Stadium and right behind this will be the Regional Park,” he said. “We’re hoping that we’re part of that new revival in that area of Midtown Bryan.”