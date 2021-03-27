Work begins at future site of Bryan Texas Utilities administration building

The site of the former Bryan Army Reserve buildings at 511 W. Carson St. will soon be home to Bryan Texas Utilities’ new administration building.
The current BTU administration building on East 28th Street was built in 1966, said David Werley, BTU executive director of business and customer operations. It shares a parking lot with Bryan City Hall on Texas Avenue.
Albo Construction kicked off the demolition process over the past month, remediating any hazardous materials by removing parts of the building that have asbestos and completing other tasks such as draining refrigerant out of the air conditioning systems. On Thursday, Albo employees began tearing down the building. The demolition and cleanup should be complete within two weeks.
The new building is meant to benefit the community overall and provide more customer service options, such as additional drive-thru lanes, Werley said.
“We are planning for the future for Bryan and our BTU customers. ... We are looking at and planning to build a building that will be functional to BTU for 30 to 50 years,” Werley said. “That’s the plan, is just trying to be good stewards of our business.”
In January, the BTU board of directors approved a $258,635 contract with Albo to demolish the city-owned former armory complex. Soon after, the Bryan City Council approved a $20 million reimbursement resolution, which Bryan Assistant Finance Director Will Smith said at the time allows BTU to start working on the project with operating cash that will be reimbursed with bond proceeds once debt is issued at a later date.
Building a new administration building for BTU is a product of the city of Bryan’s need for more office space after officials found that the city hall building could not adequately be expanded, Werley said. To help city staff members continue working near each other, they will move into the current BTU administration building, and Werley said BTU will go to the Carson Street location.
Werley said that since the Bryan Army Reserve buildings are a quarter mile from the BTU Engineering and Operations facilities on Fountain Avenue, BTU will also “gain efficiency by keeping staff in close proximity.”
The construction project will not affect the rates for BTU customers, he added.
An architect and construction company for the new building are yet to be selected; Werley said the design phase will begin this spring, with construction starting next fall. He said that renderings will likely be available by the end of the summer or early fall. Once work begins, he said, constructing the new building should take 18 to 20 months.
In December, the city also purchased a one-acre lot across the street at 512 West Carson in case BTU ends up needing additional parking space in the future. Werley said that officials won’t know how many parking spaces will be needed until the design phase is complete, but the purchase was made ahead of time since the property was available.
Before deciding to demolish the Bryan Army Reserve buildings, Werley said two rounds of architectural and engineering evaluations were conducted, but experts found that the existing buildings were unfit for reconstruction. Werley noted that the buildings, one of which was built in the 1950s and the other in the 1970s, had major structural problems with slabs and walls due largely to movement in the soil. Additionally, he said the two buildings were not very functional for BTU’s purposes, as they lacked features such as a lobby and drive-thru.
Werley said it was estimated that renovating the former armory complex could cost more than the approximately $20 million that it will likely take to construct a new building.
The complex used to be a space for the Army Reserve to train and work, but about a decade ago a new building was constructed for those purposes. The city has permitted a few community groups to use the former complex on West Carson Street since then, and Werley said those group leaders were understanding when, about a year ago, they received notice about changes coming to the site.
The new administration building will be located in a growing part of Bryan, Werley pointed out.
“This building will be right beside Bomber Stadium and right behind this will be the Regional Park,” he said. “We’re hoping that we’re part of that new revival in that area of Midtown Bryan.”