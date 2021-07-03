Work at Gibbons Creek in progress

Change is on its way to the Gibbons Creek area in Grimes County as the former coal plant’s new owner works on decommissioning and remediation efforts, and local leaders consider selling the approximately 10,000 acres of mining land nearby.
The Texas Municipal Power Agency, composed of the cities of Bryan, Denton, Garland and Greenville, sold the coal plant to Charah Solutions in February. On July 15, the TMPA board of directors will consider offers to sell the coal mine land; Bryan City Manager and TMPA board member Kean Register said he expects that board members will vote to sell the land. He said there are currently more than 10 fast-close cash offers at $60 million or more that will be evaluated that day. The meeting will be open to the public.
If it is sold, each city will receive its share of the revenue based on how much of the land they own. For Bryan, that would be about 22% of the profit. Register said the city hasn’t finalized what that money will go toward, so it will probably go into the general fund for a while.
Since forming TMPA in 1975, Register said the four member cities have spent about $1 billion on everything from buying the land, operating the plant, constructing the buildings, reclamation efforts on the mining land and more.
“The cities have spent a lot of money,” Register said, “and they’re wanting to get some of that money back.”
Bryan Texas Utilities General Manager Gary Miller said that if a sale is finalized, TMPA will become a solely transmission owning company. He said that TMPA would continue to own its large substation at the Gibbons Creek power plant site, and the connecting transmission lines, which leave that substation and go into Bryan-College Station and then up to North Texas where the other three TMPA member cities are.
When leaders were discussing selling the mine land, Register said he ran a couple ideas past other TMPA board members, including a proposal to hold onto the land until the value increased so it could be sold for a greater profit in the years to come. He also asked if the city of Bryan could receive its share of 22% of proceeds from the sale in land rather than in money. Both suggestions were turned down.
At a special meeting at the end of last month, the Bryan City Council approved a change to the agreement it holds with the other member cities of TMPA to permit the TMPA board members to sell the land if they see fit, rather than having to run any potential proposals by all four city councils. The city councils of the other member cities had previously approved the same change.
At the Bryan meeting, former candidate for state house Janet Dudding told council members that she would like the land to be put to use as a park. In a Thursday interview with The Eagle, Dudding said she thinks the area is perfectly situated for such a purpose, partly due to its proximity to Lick Creek Park. She mentioned that there were more serious discussions in the past decade or so about turning the space into a park.
The coal mine was operational from 1982 until 1996 when TMPA shut it down and began importing coal from Wyoming, according to the TMPA website. Since closing, the mine has been in reclamation. Miller said that process is about 98% complete and should be finished within the next few years. Register said that if the land is sold, TMPA would likely be responsible for completing the reclamation efforts.
While the potential buyers of the mining land haven’t expressed what they want to use the space for, Register said that it could be for a variety of things. For example, he said a buyer could hold onto the area until prices rise and they can sell it for a profit, they could break it into smaller ranches, or it could be broken up into denser development.
Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station and Reservoir itself was sold back in February to Kentucky-based environmental remediation company Charah Solutions, which is about 13% complete with its environmental obligations according to Vice President of Operations Scott Reschly.
Moving forward, Reschly said there is still much work to be done to decommission the coal plant itself and remediate the ash ponds and landfills on site. He said that work on the ash ponds will continue for the next year while the landfills will take about 2.5 years to complete. Since the power plant is about 200 feet tall, a major part of the decommissioning process will be imploding the structure; Charah Solutions Project Manager Mike Dunn said that step will be completed in August or September.
TMPA had estimated that it would cost at least $108 million to reclaim the plant site, TMPA General Manager Bob Kahn said. So, even though TMPA gave Charah Solutions $36.5 million for the area, Kahn said all the cities saved a significant amount of money by not having to complete the environmental work that would have been required otherwise.
Miller said that before the land was sold to Charah Solutions, there was an internal fund set up to cover the costs of decommissioning that Bryan would have been responsible for as a member city of TMPA. When the plant was sold, a portion of those funds that were saved were put toward the Bryan share of the $36.5 million sale costs. Miller said the remainder of the decommissioning funds went back into operating funds.
Reschly said Charah Solutions is still in the planning phase of talking with potential land users about how to use the property in the future. A decision will likely be made within the next six to 12 months.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to be down here at Gibbons Creek, and in the local area there,” Reschly said. “We think that there’s a lot of opportunity.”