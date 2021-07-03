Work at Gibbons Creek in progress

Bryan Texas Utilities General Manager Gary Miller said that if a sale is finalized, TMPA will become a solely transmission owning company. He said that TMPA would continue to own its large substation at the Gibbons Creek power plant site, and the connecting transmission lines, which leave that substation and go into Bryan-College Station and then up to North Texas where the other three TMPA member cities are.

When leaders were discussing selling the mine land, Register said he ran a couple ideas past other TMPA board members, including a proposal to hold onto the land until the value increased so it could be sold for a greater profit in the years to come. He also asked if the city of Bryan could receive its share of 22% of proceeds from the sale in land rather than in money. Both suggestions were turned down.

At a special meeting at the end of last month, the Bryan City Council approved a change to the agreement it holds with the other member cities of TMPA to permit the TMPA board members to sell the land if they see fit, rather than having to run any potential proposals by all four city councils. The city councils of the other member cities had previously approved the same change.

