Woman's Club prepares for holiday-themed fundraiser
Woman's Club prepares for holiday-themed fundraiser

Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek

Molly Watson, a member of The Woman's Club of Bryan-College Station, stands beside her "Christmas in the Garden" table decor at her home on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The Woman's Club is hosting "Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek" befitting Phoebe's Home and other nonprofit organizations on Nov. 18-19. The event will feature holiday-themed tables decorated by members, friends, local florists, shop owners and designers. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by calling The Woman's Club at 822-5019 or at the door on the days of the event.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

The Woman’s Club of Bryan-College Station will host a holiday-themed fundraiser Nov. 18 and 19.

The event, Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek, will feature holiday-themed tables decorated by club members and friends, florists and designers in celebration of the holiday season. 

The event will be at the group's clubhouse, 1200 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 18, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by calling The Woman’s Club at 822-5019 or at the door on the days of the event.

There will also be two raffles items, and raffle tickets are $20 or six for $100.

Proceeds will benefit Phoebe’s Home and other nonprofit organizations. 

