Woman killed in two-vehicle crash at intersection of University, Texas 6 frontage

One woman died in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of University Drive and the Texas 6 northbound frontage road on Monday morning, police said.

Police identified the deceased woman as Jaden Kael Willis, 21. Police said she was trapped inside the vehicle, and after being extracted was given lifesaving measures. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

At around 4:55 a.m., police said officers responded to a major accident call involving two vehicles in the intersection of the 900 block of the Texas 6 frontage road and University Drive E. Police said a driver in a truck traveling east on University Drive entered the intersection at the same time Willis was traveling north on the frontage road. The truck hit Willis’ car on the driver side.

The intersection was shut down for several hours on Monday morning, but the road has since been reopened.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police said anyone with information is asked to call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.