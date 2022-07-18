Woman killed in crash at intersection of University, Texas 6 frontage

One woman died in a vehicle accident at the intersection of University Drive and the Texas 6 northbound frontage road on Monday morning, police said.

Police identified the woman as Jaden Kael Willis, 21. Police said she was trapped inside the vehicle, and after being extracted was given lifesaving measures. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The intersection was shut down on Monday morning and police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police said anyone with information is asked to call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

