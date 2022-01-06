Woman injured in Bryan house fire dies

A woman injured in a Bryan house fire on Tuesday night has died.

Trisha Ragland died Thursday, according to an update on a GoFundMe page set up for the family.

“First, I would like to say thank you to the generous donations and support," the update states. "Unfortunately, my mother in law did not make it and has passed surrounded by her family. We have an amazing support system and are just taking it day by day. Thank you again for everything.”

Ragland's son, Jon Paul McPeake, suffered minor injuries and smoke inhalation while pulling the children from the home while his wife, Brittany, escaped unharmed; their three children along with a fourth child were taken to a hospital as a precaution and released Wednesday morning, said Donna Fos, a friend of the family.

The fire started around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the home on Carter Creek Parkway. The cause remains under investigation.

Clothing donations for the family are being accepted at the American Red Cross, 4244 Boonville Road in Bryan.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.