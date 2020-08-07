You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman held in Brazos County Jail, accused of molesting child
0 comments

Woman held in Brazos County Jail, accused of molesting child

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Ashlee Marie Vasquez

Ashlee Marie Vasquez

 Brazos County Judicial Records

A 34-year-old woman remains in the Brazos County Jail on charges she sexually violated a child multiple times, police said.

According to Bryan police, both Bryan and College Station authorities responded to a report of sexual abuse against a child. Authorities said the child made the complaint in College Station, but police determined the alleged offenses occurred in Bryan.

Authorities said Ashlee Marie Vasquez is accused of touching the child inappropriately on multiple occasions, spanning a period of almost a year. The abuse began when the child was 11, authorities said.

Vasquez denied molesting the victim, whom she knew, and requested a polygraph test be administered. A test was conducted by the Department of Public Safety, and Vasquez did not pass, officials said.

She was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of indecency with a child, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. She is being held on $100,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do