With adjustments for COVID-19, Texas A&M resumes in-person graduations

Brooke Angonia and a handful of her loved ones were some of the only people in Reed Arena on Wednesday afternoon when she walked the stage at Texas A&M University’s graduation ceremony.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, when a graduate’s name was read, that person and invited guests immediately left the building to avoid any crowding at the end.
Being the last person to graduate during the mid-day ceremony and one of the only people in the room because of it didn’t curb Angonia’s excitement in the least. She said a smaller crowd made it easier to make eye contact with her family before she got on stage.
And as a 25-year-old whose academic career was delayed by a neurological disorder, Angonia’s journey to graduating summa cum laude was a challenging one, so she was excited to conclude it with an in-person ceremony.
“Today is a huge blessing,” said Angonia, who had been moved from the
9 a.m. ceremony to the afternoon event.
Wednesday was the first time Angonia had gotten to wear a cap and gown; her medical condition prevented her from attending her high school graduation.
While she now has a bachelor’s degree in psychology, Angonia said she wants to continue her education. She plans to get into a clinical mental health counseling graduate program so she can someday counsel human trafficking victims.
Wednesday afternoon’s ceremony, which lasted just under an hour, was the second of 15 that will be hosted at the flagship A&M campus and spread across a total of five days this week and next. Each day will include 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. ceremonies, with just over 300 recipients at each. Every graduate is permitted up to six guests.
Support Local Journalism
All guest groups are seated in areas spread out from the other groups, and the graduates are distanced in their seats. Face coverings are required for everyone inside, and a university press release said people breaking that rule would be escorted from the building.
Graduates picked up diploma tubes when they walked the stage to have their photo taken outside when they exited the arena, but diplomas will be mailed to each person.
A total of 5,085 people earned their degrees from the flagship campus this fall, and about 4,600 of them opted to attend an in-person graduation ceremony, Associate Vice President for External Affairs Chad Wootton said. He noted that having more than 5,000 graduates is typical for a December graduation.
“This is a milestone, a major event in life,” he said. “And we just hated for them not to have the opportunity to do that, so we took all the extra effort to try to do it as safely as possible.”
Each event will include words from student speakers as well as university officials such as President Michael K. Young and A&M System Chancellor John Sharp. Depending on the ceremony, some officials will be there in person, while others will have pre-recorded videos played with their statements.
Dustin Strelsky graduated Wednesday with a bachelor’s degree in political science and is now looking to be employed under a state legislator and work on public policy.
When Strelsky was 12 years old, a car wreck caused by a drunken driver left Strelsky in a wheelchair. When he was in high school, Strelsky advocated for House Bill 1869, which helps injured Texans who are involved in similar situations. The experience of testifying before the Senate and the House at the state Capitol, coupled with his time talking about political matters with his grandfather, led Strelsky to want to pursue a career in politics.
“It was a really awesome experience,” Strelsky remarked about attending graduation. “I know that when COVID started, a lot of students didn’t even get to have a ceremony. ... I felt very blessed to actually be able to attend a graduation ceremony.”
Commencement ceremonies for May 2020 and August 2020 graduates are now scheduled for Feb. 11-13, Feb. 17-19, and March 11- 13 at Kyle Field, according to the school’s graduation website.
For more information about this month’s ceremonies, including a digital one at the Galveston campus, go to today.tamu.edu for a full list and to see options for live-streaming the events.
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.