With adjustments for COVID-19, Texas A&M resumes in-person graduations

Wednesday afternoon’s ceremony, which lasted just under an hour, was the second of 15 that will be hosted at the flagship A&M campus and spread across a total of five days this week and next. Each day will include 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. ceremonies, with just over 300 recipients at each. Every graduate is permitted up to six guests.

All guest groups are seated in areas spread out from the other groups, and the graduates are distanced in their seats. Face coverings are required for everyone inside, and a university press release said people breaking that rule would be escorted from the building.

Graduates picked up diploma tubes when they walked the stage to have their photo taken outside when they exited the arena, but diplomas will be mailed to each person.

A total of 5,085 people earned their degrees from the flagship campus this fall, and about 4,600 of them opted to attend an in-person graduation ceremony, Associate Vice President for External Affairs Chad Wootton said. He noted that having more than 5,000 graduates is typical for a December graduation.