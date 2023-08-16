Effective Sept. 1, Wise is set for a term to expire on Dec. 31, 2024, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified, according to a Wednesday press release.

"Previously he served as an attorney for Daniel Stark, P.C. and Grossman Law Offices and was a police officer for the City of Mesquite for over six years. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Brazos County Bar Association and former member of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas," the press release stated. "Wise received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management and Marketing from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center."