Winter weather, power outages prompt Eagle to publish digital edition only

Due to continued freezing weather and adverse road conditions, combined with prolonged power outages at The Eagle's offices in Bryan this week, The Eagle will only publish a digital edition on Thursday. There will not be a printed newspaper.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until Thursday morning. Icy rain, freezing temperatures and the possibility of snow remained in the National Weather Service's forecast for the area.

Law enforcement agencies are continuing to encourage people to stay off the roads.

Subscribers may access the online edition at no additional cost by visiting theeagle.com/eedition.

Subscribers can activate their online account at theeagle.com/activate. To subscribe, visit theeagle.com/subscribe.

We appreciate your patience as our carriers, drivers and employees work through the extreme conditions.