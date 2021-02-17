Winter weather, power outages prompt Eagle to publish digital edition only

Cassie Stricker/The Eagle
Due to continued freezing weather and adverse road conditions, combined with prolonged power outages at
The Eagle's offices in Bryan this week, The Eagle will only publish a digital edition on Thursday. There will not be a printed newspaper.
A winter storm warning remains in effect until Thursday morning. Icy rain, freezing temperatures and the possibility of snow remained in the National Weather Service's forecast for the area.
Law enforcement agencies are continuing to encourage people to stay off the roads.
Subscribers may access the online edition at no additional cost by visiting
theeagle.com/eedition.
Subscribers can activate their online account at
theeagle.com/activate. To subscribe, visit theeagle.com/subscribe.
We appreciate your patience as our carriers, drivers and employees work through the extreme conditions.
Claudia, Alex and Lesly Salanic sled down the hill at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Balls of snow sit on a frozen pond at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Balls of snow sit on a frozen pond at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Leo Gonzales and Amir Washington sled down the hill in a kiddie pool at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Leo Gonzales sleds down the hill at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Eisley Jones sleds down the hill at Wolf Pen Creek Ampitheater on a pool float on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Leo Gonzales sleds down the hill at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Marcus and Emerson Jones walk around at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Eisley Jones and Kennedy Harnden sled down the hill on a unicorn pool float at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
A tractor plows a Highway 6 access road on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
A tractor plows a Highway 6 access road on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
