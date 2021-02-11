 Skip to main content
Winter weather advisory in effect for Brazos Valley
Winter weather advisory in effect for Brazos Valley

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Brazos Valley Thursday that will remain in effect until 7 p.m.

Officials at the Weather Service said in the advisory that temperatures will be from 31 to 33 degrees for most of the afternoon, with a mix of light rain, light freezing rain, sleet, showers and thunderstorms.

"Some patchy ice is likely to develop on elevated roads," the advisory says.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop into the early afternoon, and temperatures are expected to be below freezing Thursday night.

Highs on Friday are expected to be around 40 degrees, with freezing overnight temperatures expected for the next several days.

Monday's low temperature is forecast to be around 9 degrees, according to the Weather Service, with morning snow showers possible and highs in the low 20s.

