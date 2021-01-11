Winter storm blankets Brazos Valley with snow

A winter storm blew through the Brazos Valley on Sunday, bringing several inches of snow to much of the region.

The weather kept law enforcement officials busy Sunday afternoon responding to more than a dozen accidents. The storm also caused power outages for about 900 Bryan Texas Utilities customers and about 550 customers of College Station Utilities.

Bryan, College Station and several other school districts canceled Monday classes. Texas A&M and Blinn College officials said their campuses would have a 10 a.m. start time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures were expected to warm up Monday under partly cloudy skies, with an overnight low of 27 in the forecast.

Sunday’s storm brought snow to the Brazos Valley for the first time since Dec. 7, 2017.