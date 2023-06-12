Tim Harkrider was named the lone finalist to become the College Station school district's next superintendent at a special school board meeting this afternoon.

Harkrider has served as superintendent for the Willis school district since 2013. He was principal at Willis High School for one year before he was promoted. Prior to his time in Willis, Harkrider was a teacher, coach and administrator for 11 years in Grand Prairie, White Settlement and other east Texas school districts.

Harkrider must complete a mandatory 21-day waiting period before the school board can approve a contract so he can begin next month. Current superintendent Mike Martindale will officially enter retirement on July 1.

Harkrider was one of 48 applicants for the position. The College Station school board held five days of interviews behind closed doors.

On March 27, the board unanimously selected N2Learning to assist it with finding Martindale’s replacement. In April, an online survey was posted for community members to provide feedback for its superintendent search.

Applications closed May 12 and N2Learning’s Brad Lancaster told the board at its May meeting there were 48 applicants. The board met in a closed meeting May 17 to review the candidate pool and select candidates to interview. The number of interviewees has not been disclosed yet.

At the May 16 meeting, Lancaster presented the public survey results and group feedback from principals, assistant principals, teachers and cabinet members. Both the public survey and group feedback were focused around similar questions, including: What are the district’s strengths? What are some challenges in the district? What are some characteristics to look for in the next superintendent?

A Carthage native, Harkrider played baseball at the University of Texas for three years before he spent four years in the minor leagues. He later earned a bachelor of science from Stephen F. Austin State University, a master of education in educational leadership and policy studies with principal certification from the University of Texas at Arlington, superintendent certification from Lamar University, and a doctorate in educational leadership from Sam Houston State University.