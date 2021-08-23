Wildland fires' noxious smoke brings air pollution

What the Times describes as “giant clouds of haze filled with health-damaging particles” are now flowing across the country. The Times says, “California’s fires and high ozone levels have turned the air in Salt Lake City and Denver into some of the dirtiest in the world, more harmful than Delhi’s or Beijing’s on many recent days. ... Smoke from wildfires across western Canada, Oregon and California has stained the skies and fouled the air as far away as Iowa, Minnesota and even New York City.”

As Mary Prunicki, the director of air pollution and health research at the Sean N. Parker Center for Asthma and Allergy Research at Stanford University, explains to the Times, recent research suggests that the smoke “gets worse with age.” It may grow more toxic as it undergoes chemical changes and reacts with sunlight and other molecules floating in the air. Over time, this smoke may form reactive compounds that can be especially damaging to the body once they are inhaled.

If nothing else, the COVID-19 pandemic has made all of us more consciously aware of the air we breathe. What appears clear is that, when the threat of contracting the coronavirus is someday well behind us, the threat posed by air pollution is destined to remain. The escalating threat posed by wildfire smoke is but the most current reminder.