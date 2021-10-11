Who's to blame for the addiction crisis?

As reported by Reuters News Agency, a trial involving four large pharmacy chains was to begin recently as the Ohio counties of Lake and Trumbull seek to convince jurors of the pharmacy chains’ responsibility for flooding their communities with addictive pain pills and thus contributing to the current deadly U.S. opioid epidemic. To date, more than 3,300 cases have been brought primarily by state and local governments to hold the companies responsible for their role in this destructive public health problem.

These actions can be seen as merely a preview of the finger-pointing that is sure to follow as we try to understand what has led us to a drug and alcohol epidemic-within-an-epidemic. A tragic development that has taken more than 93,000 lives from drug overdoses in 2020 alone. In a world where, according to an American Psychological Association poll, nearly one in four adults report drinking unhealthy amounts of alcohol to cope with their stress. Excessive alcohol consumption was already the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is responsible for more than 95,000 deaths a year.