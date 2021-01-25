Where to get a COVID-19 test in the Brazos Valley

Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in Bryan-College Station and the surrounding area:
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Feb. 1-5. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 2-4 and Feb. 9-11. Appointments are not available.
Bedias Civic Center, 3652 Main St. in Bedias, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Walk-up registration.
Blinn College’s Brenham campus, 902 College Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 1-3. texas.curativeinc.com.
Testing sites on the Texas A&M University campus are restricted to students, staff and faculty members.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. No appointment or insurance required.
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 29: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Rudder Tower, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. No appointment or insurance required.
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Zachry Engineering Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, weather permitting. No appointment or insurance required.
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St., weather permitting. No appointment or insurance required.
- Monday, Jan 25: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 29: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Commons testing tent, 725 Mosher Lane, weather permitting. No appointment or insurance required.
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 29: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
A.P. Beutel testing tent, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to noon, through Friday. Appointment required. tamus.curativeinc.com.
Need to be tested for COVID-19? Here are your options in the Brazos Valley: