Where to get a COVID-19 test in the Brazos Valley

Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in Bryan-College Station and the surrounding area:

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Feb. 1-5. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.

Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 2-4 and Feb. 9-11. Appointments are not available.

Bedias Civic Center, 3652 Main St. in Bedias, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Walk-up registration.

Blinn College’s Brenham campus, 902 College Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 1-3. texas.curativeinc.com.

Testing sites on the Texas A&M University campus are restricted to students, staff and faculty members.

Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. No appointment or insurance required.