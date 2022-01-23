Where resolving to lose weight goes wrong

NPR reports that this past year, half of all New Year’s resolutions in the U.S. were based on fitness and “nearly half were based on weight loss.” We also know that by March, many resolutions traditionally tend to fade away. Maybe it’s time we start looking at this annual end-of-year self-improvement ritual in a new, more productive way — like the idea that the goal of exercise needs to be seen as much more than just to lose weight. What about to live longer, to sharpen our thinking, to ward off disease? These goals are said to be more likely to net instant and obtainable results to build upon.

NPR recently launched a campaign to examine the role that diet culture, that collective set of social expectations we impose on ourselves, plays in setting a weight-loss resolution up for failure.

Says Nadia Craddock, a body image researcher at the Center for Appearance Research in the U.K., “There’s that very common error of equating health and fitness as one and the same and that you can tell how healthy someone is by their body size.” She defines diet culture as that voice “telling us that there’s one way to be and one way to look and one way to eat, that we are a better person, we’re a more worthy person if our bodies are a certain way.”