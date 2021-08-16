When the heat is on, caution is needed

It’s also worth noting that just taking a warm bath not only helps “soothe aching joints, wash away stress, and promote sleep,” according to the Mayo Clinic, but it is also associated with better heart health. In an observational study published in March 2020 in the journal Heart, researchers compared people who didn’t take a tub bath more than twice a week with people who took a daily warm or hot bath. They found that those in the daily tub bath category “had a 28% lower risk of cardiovascular disease and a 26% lower risk of stroke.”

Like the sauna experience, the study showed the effects of tub bathing on the body to be similar to those of exercise. The study did not prove conclusively that daily tub bathing staves off heart problems. And before you step into a steamy tub, Harvard Health offers a note of caution: “Taking baths in very hot water is also tied to sudden death due to overheating, confusion or drowning.”