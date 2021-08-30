What to do with all the bad news?

“Older adults don’t always present like other adults,” said Dr. Maria Carney, a geriatrician who was also involved in the Northwell study. “They may not mount a fever. Their metabolisms are different.”

Adds Dr. Eleftherios Mylonakis, chief of infectious diseases at Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University, understanding that something as vague as weakness, confusion or appetite loss might signal a COVID-19 infection could make a world of difference. A COVID-19 diagnosis can ward off needless tests and procedures and help protect friends and family who can then isolate and get tested themselves, thereby helping contain the spread of the virus.

What these two stories, and all the other COVID-19-related ones that flood the daily news, remind me of is something else that is sweeping across the country and around the world. It is not new, just relentlessly present and rising — renewed COVID-19 anxiety. It can be traumatic. It can be debilitating. It can change us in ways we don’t like.

“We’re wired, we’re hypervigilant and we’re tired; so many decisions, so much information,” laments Dr. Lucy McBride, a primary care physician in Washington, D.C., in a recent interview on NPR’s “All Things Considered.” “It takes a toll on our bodies and minds.”