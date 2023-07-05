A mosquito sample infected with the West Nile Virus, or WNV, was identified recently in Bryan by the Brazos County Health District.

The infected mosquito pool was captured by the Brazos County Health District’s Mosquito Surveillance Unit in a trap located in the 77803 zip code, but the health district warns to treat all mosquitoes as if they have the virus. The health district also said that this is the first case of an infected mosquito sample in Bryan in two years.

The surveillance unit was established in 2016 and Nikki Almaraz, the workforce development coordinator for the Brazos County Health District, said it started as a partnership between local municipalities.

“We created a partnership between the health district, Brazos County, City of Bryan, City of College Station and Texas A&M,” Almaraz said. “That partnership allows for us to coordinate to respond to the presence of an arbovirus in our county.”

The incubation period for WNV can be anywhere from two to 14 days, according to the health district, and only around 20% of people infected develop symptoms such as a headache, fever, aches, joint pain or nausea. More severe symptoms can develop in about one out of every 150 people and can effect the brain and spinal cord. Currently the Texas Department of State Health Services says there is no medication or vaccine to prevent the infection.

While humans can get infected by a mosquito bite, Bod Lamkin, deputy director of the Brazos County Health District, said the virus usually originates from birds.

"The main carrier of West Nile is the bird population,” Lamkin said. “If a mosquito bites an infected bird, then that’s where the disease will start and the mosquito becomes a carrier.”

Lamkin said once an infected mosquito pool is found, the surveillance unit begins setting up more traps called cravid traps which are placed out around the community from May through October. The traps work by attracting and collecting “gravid,” or egg-bearing female mosquitoes, by providing a pool of water infused with a strong, attractive, fermented odor.

“The way we’re set up with the state is that we deliver samples once a week,” Lamkin said. “We’ll increase the number of traps we set in that area to be able to get a broader spectrum [of samples].”

The samples are sent to the Texas Department of State Health Services’ Arbovirus and Entomology Lab in Austin and Lamkin said even though the positive sample was just identified this week, WNV did not just arrive.

“It’s been in the state, it’s been around, but it's the first time we detected it in our area,” Lamkin said. “That’s why we try to heighten people’s awareness to make sure they’re doing the right thing … doing those four D’s.”

According to the health district, the following four D’s are some of the best ways to reduces mosquito exposure:

“DEET all day, everyday:” Whenever you’re outside use insect repellents with the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-resillient repellents and always follow directions.

“Dress:” Wear long, loose and light-colored clothing outside.

“Drain:” Drain and/or treat all standing water around your home and workplace.

“All Day long:” Limit your time outdoors throughout the entire day, especially during dawn and dusk.

In the location where the positive mosquitoes were located, Lamkin said they will ramp up sampling and preform population control.

“As we do this additional sampling, as we find areas that may need to be treated, we can do a larva side treatment,” Lamkin said. “We’ll eliminate and/or treat that source for the larvae in that area. … It basically kills or interrupts the life cycle and so you don’t get any more adults that hatch out, it kills them at that point.”

In the last 10 years, the health district said there have been more than 3,300 reported cases, including 172 deaths, caused by WNV in Texas.

As of June 27, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 17 total cases in the U.S. so far for 2023 with none currently in Texas. Arizona leads the nation with seven cases reported this year.