West Nile Virus confirmed in mosquitoes trapped in Bryan
The Brazos County Health District Mosquito Surveillance Unit has confirmed positive samples of West Nile Virus in mosquitoes that were trapped in the 77802 ZIP code of Bryan, officials said.

A Tuesday press release from the Health District notes that Brazos County residents should consider the entire county as positive for the virus.

Health officials urge everyone living locally to wear insect repellents using DEET, drain standing water, wear clothing that covers skin while outdoors and avoid spending time outdoors. West Nile Virus is transmitted through mosquito bites, and while many who are infected do not feel sick, about 20% will experience symptoms such as fever, aches, nausea and fatigue. A small amount of those who are infected may also experience more serious symptoms involving an affected nervous system, including tremors, convulsions, disorientation, neck stiffness and death, according to the release. There is no treatment or vaccination for the West Nile Virus, the release states.

