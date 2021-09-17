Wellborn-raised WWII, Korean War nurse celebrates 100th birthday

Hazel Royder Von Roeder counts being a nurse, and especially a military nurse, as one of her proudest accomplishments in her 100 years.
The new centenarian, who celebrated her 100th birthday Sept. 14, served as a nurse in the U.S. Army during World War II and then as a flight nurse in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. She was discharged from the military for the second time in 1954 at the rank of captain.
“I was in nurses training when Pearl Harbor was bombed,” she said. She had started nursing school at Jefferson Davis Hospital in Houston in September 1941 before the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. “I made up my mind then that when I finished nurse’s training, I was going into the military. I had brothers, young boys that I grew up with that would all be in the military, and I decided I wanted to be in the military. I was very proud of that. Very proud of both branches that I served in.”
After marrying paratrooper Hubert Forney in 1946, she was discharged because the military did not allow married women to serve on active duty. Three years later, in 1949, Forney died after contracting polio. She re-enlisted, this time in the Air Force when the Korean War began in 1950.
“I enjoyed serving my country, meeting a lot of different people from different countries,” she said. “It was amazing how many different nationalities you could meet. I just enjoyed taking care of people.”
Serving as a military nurse was the continuation of her childhood goal of helping others.
“I had tonsillitis growing up, and my mother and I would catch the train in Wellborn and come to Bryan to [the doctor’s] office, and he’d swab my throat, and we would catch the train and go back home,” she said. “And in his office was this nurse – white cap, white stiff uniform, white hose, white shoes. That’s when I made up my mind I was going to be a nurse.”
She said the uniform impressed her, and she found she enjoyed taking care of people.
“I had a brother five years younger than me that was my patient,” she said. “… I’d fill a jar full of Jawbreakers, fill it full of water, dissolve them, put salt and pepper in it and that was Norman’s medicine, and he would take it. I’d say, ‘Norman, it’s time for your medicine,’ and he would take it.”
She laughed, saying she used to think the concoction stunted his growth.
Von Roeder’s daughter, Dee Ann Schneider, said in addition to the military, her mother’s 50-year nursing career spanned four states and included work in hospitals, in physician’s offices, in public health, in nursing homes and with the state health department in Texas, where she retired in 1992.
Reflecting on her life, Von Roeder said, she cannot believe she is 100 years old.
“I’m really amazed,” she said. “It’s hard for me to accept the fact that I’m 100 years old. I can’t believe it. My dad lived to be 91. When I asked the Lord let me be 91, he didn’t quit counting. He’s still counting.”
Schneider said it has been a joy to celebrate her mom’s milestone birthday. The Brazos County Commissioners Court recognized the birthday and Von Roeder’s service with a proclamation Tuesday, and her family is hosting a drive-by parade at 1 p.m. Saturday at 4017 Viceroy Drive in Bryan.
“I’ve always been proud of her, and she’s always been so caring for other people,” Schneider said. “She’s very caring about other people. She’s strong willed, and I think she gave us those values. What is right and wrong and belief in God. We traveled a lot when we were growing up. My mom never complained. … We lived in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas; mother nursed everywhere we went.”
Of all the nursing environments she worked in, Von Roeder’s heart was in the newborn nursery, she said, where she got to play with dolls every day.
“I was known to be a good nurse,” she said, taking pride in doctors requesting her in the hospitals. “What you’re doing, you’ve got to love it to be good at it.”
Schneider said her mom has told the story of being on call as a nurse in the newborn nursery when she gave birth to one of her daughters.
“She just walked down the hall from newborn nursery, walked down to labor and delivery,” Schneider said.
Von Roeder has experienced trying times in her career and life, including the death of her middle daughter at the age of 18 to cancer.
With the heartache nursing brings, she said, there is also the satisfaction that she helped somebody stay alive.
“I know one patient begged me, ‘Don’t let me die,’ and I said, ‘I’ll do what I can, but I’m not the one that makes the judgment.’ I’ll do what I can, and that’s it,’” she said.
Before she retired in 1992 at the age of 71, she cared for Schneider’s two young children while Schneider accompanied her late husband to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston for cancer treatments.
“It was a calming to me to know I had an RN who was there to help me because I needed help, and she was always there,” she said. “I was always depending on her. Like I told her, I said, ‘I didn’t think I could do what I had to do,’ and she said, ‘You can do this; you’re a piece of me.’”
Schneider said “inspiration” is a word used a lot to describe her mom. From inspiring people to pursue a career in nursing to tackling rehab in her 90s by working out in the St. Joseph Health rehabilitation center after having two abdominal surgeries.
Von Roeder was the third oldest of six siblings and is the oldest of the three surviving Royder children. Her younger sister was born in 1932 and her younger brother was born in 1934.
Growing up in Wellborn, she attended school in a two-room school – one classroom and an auditorium – until fifth grade when she and her classmates were bused to the Texas A&M campus to attend A&M Consolidated School. She graduated in 1940 and began nursing school in Houston the next year.
It was on the Texas A&M campus that she said she saw President Franklin Delano Roosevelt when he visited College Station and greeted residents at Kyle Field.
“I can well remember him going around there at A&M and everybody waving and yelling,” she said.
She has also met President George H. W. Bush and last year received a letter from President Donald Trump recognizing her service in World War II.
Over the course of her life, 18 presidents have sat in the White House, beginning with Warren G. Harding, who took office in March 1921.
In her 100 years, she said, she has seen the iron lung become a respirator, the development of cancer treatments and the creation of vaccines to prevent diseases she endured as a child, such as measles, mumps, whooping cough, chicken pox and diphtheria.
When she was young, she and her family would travel from Wellborn to Millican by horse and buggy before getting a Whippet and then a Ford, she said. She still drives some, limiting most trips to the grocery store, a few doctor’s appointments and Walmart, but said she does not plan to renew her license next year.
To keep her mind stimulated, she said, she does crossword puzzles, word finds and reads a lot. She also said she has lived a drug-free and mostly alcohol-free lifestyle, tries to eat a healthy diet and exercises consistently.