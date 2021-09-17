Wellborn-raised WWII, Korean War nurse celebrates 100th birthday

Schneider said her mom has told the story of being on call as a nurse in the newborn nursery when she gave birth to one of her daughters.

“She just walked down the hall from newborn nursery, walked down to labor and delivery,” Schneider said.

Von Roeder has experienced trying times in her career and life, including the death of her middle daughter at the age of 18 to cancer.

With the heartache nursing brings, she said, there is also the satisfaction that she helped somebody stay alive.

“I know one patient begged me, ‘Don’t let me die,’ and I said, ‘I’ll do what I can, but I’m not the one that makes the judgment.’ I’ll do what I can, and that’s it,’” she said.

Before she retired in 1992 at the age of 71, she cared for Schneider’s two young children while Schneider accompanied her late husband to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston for cancer treatments.