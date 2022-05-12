Wellborn-Holleman intersection to close for six weeks for construction

A construction project will close the intersection of Wellborn Road and Holleman Drive for approximately six weeks beginning Sunday.
Texas Department of Public Safety officials said in a release that the project will raise the elevation of Wellborn Road to the elevation of the adjacent railroad tracks to improve the intersection for traffic to and from Holleman Drive west of Wellborn Road. The elevation difference has caused some dragging on the front or rear end of vehicles when people drive through the intersection, according to the release.
DPS officials said Wellborn Road is expected to reopen to traffic in late June, while Holleman Drive east of Wellborn Road will remain closed until late July. Holleman Drive west of Wellborn Road will be closed until Union Pacific Railroad is able to complete new construction of rail tracks and upgrade crossing safety devices. The project is expected to be complete by late September.