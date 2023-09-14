Creating a “main street” look along Live Oak Street is part of the city of College Station’s Wellborn District Plan, according to city documents.

The Bicycle, Pedestrian and Greenways Advisory Board will make its recommendations on the plan to city staff at 3:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall, and the Planning and Zoning Commission will make its recommendations to city staff at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 before the City Council is expected to adopt the plan at its Oct. 12 meeting.

College Station officials define the Wellborn District as a 929-acre area on the city’s southwest border that has around 470 residents who live in a mix of ranch and acreage lots. The Wellborn area predates the city of College Station and was annexed by the city in 2011.

Extending Live Oak Street to McCullough Road would help form a “main street” look for the Wellborn District, and city staff say this could attract small-scale commercial development along the road that’s one block away from Wellborn Road. City documents indicate the timeline for implementing this would be 4-7 years. Creating a village center along Live Oak Street would come in 8-10 years.

A central sign element could be placed near the Wellborn Post Office to serve as a central gathering place and share information about the area’s identity. A Wellborn District Association also could be created for area residents and business owners to have input on the area.

Before those things can be put in place, city staff said previous Wellborn land uses should be retired and the comprehensive plan future land use and character map should be amended to include the area’s recommended modifications. Wellborn-specific zoning districts also should be reworked to design the district. These are both short-term goals that could be implemented in the next 1-3 years, according to city documents.

One concern city staff said Wellborn residents expressed was the plans for widening Wellborn Road, which was already in design when this planning effort began. The portion of Wellborn Road that runs through the Wellborn area is currently a two-land rural highway with some center-turn lanes, but has been proposed to be widened into a four-lane road.

Wellborn area residents expressed concerns that replacing center-turn lanes with controlled left turns and raised medians could impact access to area businesses, city staff said. TxDOT representatives were invited to two public meetings to take questions and provide answers to residents, who were encouraged to share direct concerns with TxDOT officials. The design of this portion of Wellborn Road has not been completed.

Public feedback indicated a preference for shared-use paths instead of separate sidewalks and bicycle lanes in an effort to reduce the amount of paved area and maintain a rural feel, city staff said.

Streets proposed to have shared-use paths include: I&GN Road from Rock Prairie Road West to Greens Prairie Road; S. Dowling Road from I&GN Road realigned to the future Royder Road extension; Barron Cut-off Road from Wellborn Road to WS Phillips Parkway; Victoria Avenue from Wellborn Road to Woodlake Drive; Woodlake Drive from Victoria Avenue to Greens Prairie Road; Royder Road from Dymple Lane to Wellborn Road; and Greens Prairie Road from I&GN Road to Wellborn Road.

The existing railroad crossing at South Dowling Road will be relocated to align with the intersection of Royder Road and Wellborn Road to increase safety and connectivity, city staff said. City documents show this could be implemented in 1-3 years as a capital improvement project. An alternative entrance to the Shiloh subdivision will be evaluated and the railroad crossing at Butte Drive might be closed to help implement a decade-long plan to create a railroad quiet zone through the Wellborn area.

In 2021, the ball was put in motion to update the Wellborn Community Plan from 2013. City staff started to compile data of existing conditions in November 2022 and six public meetings — five in person and one virtual — were held from January to August 2023 for residents to provide feedback.

Residents told The Eagle throughout this year they have reiterated their desire to keep Wellborn rural during their meetings with College Station’s planning and development staff. City staff said they discussed what rural character in Wellborn looks like during those meetings.

A working group of 37 residents and business owners in the Wellborn area met four times with city staff to provide guidance and feedback while the plan was developed.