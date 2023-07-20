As Brazos County experiences yet another summer of record-breaking weather, utility districts are having to keep up with an increased demand for water while residents attempt to keep their lawns and gardens alive.

In June 2022, the Texas Water Development Board approved a $43,455,000 bond issuance to fund the Wellborn Special Utility District’s expansion plan, according to its website. The bond came from the board’s Water Development Fund, a state-funded loan program available to all subdivisions of the state and nonprofit water supply corporations. According to the Wellborn District, the fund will go to building a new wellfield, a large pump station, ground water storage tanks and a 30-inch transmission pipeline.

As of Wednesday, the Wellborn Special Utility District entered stage two of its drought contingency plan due to high demand. The district serves most of South Brazos County and the west side of town along Texas 6.

Since the implementation of stage two, the district is asking residents to follow the designated water schedule and to not water their lawns between the hours of 4 to 8 a.m. More details regarding the addressed-based schedule can be found on the district’s website.

While the new supply is not expected to be available until the summer of 2025, Wellborn Special Utility District General Manager Campbell Young said the district is building a new water tower that is planned to be operational by next summer.

“For next summer, we’re paying $5 million for a new water tower down here,” he said. “The base of it, it’s almost complete. They’ll be adding the bowl pretty soon and that should be online by April of next year.”

This summer, however, Young said demand has continued to increase despite an increase in the amount of water pumped daily.

“[At the] beginning of June, we were making about two million gallons a day,” he said. “By the end of June, we were doing over five million gallons a day. … We’re going to stage two because there’s so much irrigation every day that we can’t keep the towers full.”

John Nielsen-Gammon, Texas state climatologist and regents professor of atmospheric sciences at Texas A&M University, said the local rise in temperatures and change in weather is in part due to the continued global rise in temperatures.

“This is going to be the 12th consecutive day that College Station has had a minimum temperature of 80 degrees or above,” Nielsen-Gammon said. “The previous record was six days in a row, which was set last month.”

Nielsen-Gammon said conditions aren’t as bad as this time last year, though substantial rain is not expected anytime soon and temperatures are expected to stay high.

“Temperatures have gone up by a couple of degrees in Texas due to global climate change,” he said. “The water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico are also the second warmest on record for the month of June which means that the air coming into Texas is even warmer than it would be with just climate change.”

The only recourse currently is to try and slow down the increase in the global temperature, Nielsen-Gammon said, and while the technology to do so effectively is not yet financially viable he does think humanity will eventually be able to address it.

“I mean, we’re already slowing it down somewhat from increased use of renewables,” he said. “It’s really going to happen when the technology becomes reliable and inexpensive enough that you no longer have to make a special effort to use it.”

Robert “Skip” Richter, extension agent in horticulture for Brazos County at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, said the past few seasons of unpredictable weather has caused permanent damage to local yards, especially for trees.

“I think the tragedy of the trees right now is our trees have been through two or three years of really one stress after another,” Richter said. “The ones that survived it may have suffered, did in many cases, suffer some damage, some freeze cracks and other issues. Then last summer, we went what? 45 days over 100 [degrees] with no rain.”

Another stress that people often overlook is that they are possibly overwatering their lawns when it is extremely hot outside, Richter said.

“The way I like to put it is plants don’t waste water, people do,” he said. “Plants are very efficient with what they do. People want to water every other day. They want to overwater when it’s hot and overwatering will kill a plant faster in summer heat than anything that would at any time of the year.”

One possible local solution, Richter said, is to use the website BVwatersmart.tamu.edu which uses localized weather monitoring stations in Bryan and College Station to help residents know when and how much water to use for their lawns.

“When you put your address down, it links you to the nearest weather station and sends you free email alerts telling you how much water your lawn used that week,” he said. “You can water accordingly based on the reminders that come through your email.”