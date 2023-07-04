Monthlong scorching temperatures, like the ones experienced in Texas in June, can affect many factors of everyday life, from people and their pets’ health to things such as when the mail might get delivered.

Bryan-College Station experienced an average high and low temperature of 85.9 degrees in June, up 3.3 degrees from the 30-year average. The average high temperature reached 3.6 degrees warmer while the average low was close behind with a 3.1-degree increase, according to KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley.

As temperatures have increased, so have trips to the hospital, said Barrett Curnutte, Baylor Scott and White emergency department medical director.

“We’re definitely seeing an uptick in heat-related injuries,” he said. “Especially in the last week or so as the temperatures have risen the humidity is going up as well — both make us more vulnerable.”

Any amount of activity in the heat can pose a risk for heat injury, Curnutte said. When outside for long periods of time, it’s important for individuals to monitor themselves for heat exhaustion symptoms, he said.

“The main thing is preparation,” Curnutte said. “Be aware that you’re going to be outside for long periods of time, think about ‘How can I cool myself down? How can I cool those that are around me down if I’m going to be hosting people?’ Especially if you have small children or older people that you take care of, think about hydrating yourself.”

Heat-related injuries are a spectrum of illnesses with heat exhaustion and heat stroke being the most severe, Curnutte said.

“Both of those are going to show up with weakness, headache, nausea, those kinds of symptoms that you’re experiencing,” he said. “[With] heatstroke, you start seeing changes in your mental status. We absolutely need you to come to the emergency department if you’ve experienced that.”

These conditions can be especially life-threatening for those who work outside such as the case with Dallas postal worker Eugene Gates Jr., 66, who died June 20 while working his route with a heat index of over 100 degrees.

On June 26, Kimetra Lewis, the president of the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) Branch 132 in Dallas, announced that beginning that same Monday, USPS carriers statewide would start their routes an hour earlier, at 7:30 a.m., to reduce the amount of time workers have to spend in the heat of the day.

Shortly following Gates’ death, the NALC’s national president, Brian L. Renfroe, released a statement on the hazards of excessive heat that letter carriers are often exposed to daily.

“Unfortunately, we have seen far too many examples of this over the last several years, including in 2023,” Renfroe said in the statement. “In 2023, all letter carriers and supervisors were required to be trained on the current [heat illness prevention program] that protects our members by mitigating the hazard posed by excessive heat.”

The best way to be prepared for such extreme weather is to be trained for it, Renfroe said.

“The most important and immediate step that can be taken to protect anyone … is to learn as much as possible about this potentially life-threatening hazard, particularly the warning signs of heat illness,” he said.

Heat poses health risks not just for humans, but for animals, too. Dr. Lori Teller, clinical professor in Texas A&M’s Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences, said her number one tip to keep pets safe during extreme weather is to keep them indoors.

“When you need to take them outside for walks, do so early in the morning or late in the evening, when the temperatures have cooled down,” she said. “If they need to go out during the hottest parts of the day, take them outside, let them do their business and then bring them back in.”

Common symptoms of heat exhaustion in pets are excessive panting and drooling in dogs and open-mouth breathing in cats, Teller said. Pets displaying these symptoms need veterinary attention, she said.

“Their gum color may change,” Teller said. “If their gums are not just a normal, healthy light pink, they either become red or bluish, that’s a sign that you need to seek emergency veterinary care. If they develop vomiting, diarrhea, if they seem confused and disoriented and start collapsing or staggering around, those are all signs that the pet owner needs to seek immediate veterinary attention.”

If a pet owner’s air conditioning breaks or they experience a temporary blackout, it’s important for pets to avoid activity, Teller said.

“If your AC is out, then you’re going to need to find a place to stay both for your own benefit and for your pets,” she said. “If you find a place and pets aren’t allowed, then definitely talk to your veterinarian about short-term boarding or to a local kennel facility where you may be able to leave your pets.”

If a pet is showing symptoms of heat exhaustion, their owner should not apply ice to them as this can make matters worse, Teller said.

“If you do think your pet is stressed or going into heatstroke get cool, not cold, wet towels, wrap your pet in those and then seek immediate veterinary attention,” she said.