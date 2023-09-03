Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 78 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.