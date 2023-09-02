The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 102. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 76 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Idalia became a hurricane Monday night. It may undergo rapid intensification Tuesday, on its way to a category 3 hurricane that may strike th…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Tropical Storm Jose formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, Aug. 31. Here are 2023's Atlantic hurricane names.