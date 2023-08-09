The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 81-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from WED 1:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.