Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 106 though it will feel even hotter at 111. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 80 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until MON 9:00 PM CDT.