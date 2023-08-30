Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2023 in Bryan, TX
