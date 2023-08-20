The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 109. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 80 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until SUN 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
College Station officials announced Tuesday that the city could soon enter stage 1 of its water restriction plan unless residents conserve wat…
The humidity is down in Texas today. Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on how long this slightly drier air will stick around.
More brutal heat with temperatures at record levels lies ahead for Friday and the weekend. An elevated risk of wildfires is expected as well. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 107 thoug…