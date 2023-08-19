The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 106 though it will feel even hotter at 109. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.