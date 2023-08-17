Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 107 though it will feel even hotter at 109. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 77 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.