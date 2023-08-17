Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 107 though it will feel even hotter at 109. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 77 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
College Station officials announced Tuesday that the city could soon enter stage 1 of its water restriction plan unless residents conserve wat…
The humidity is down in Texas today. Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on how long this slightly drier air will stick around.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 106. Today has the makings of a perfec…
More brutal heat with temperatures at record levels lies ahead for Friday and the weekend. An elevated risk of wildfires is expected as well. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 102. Expe…