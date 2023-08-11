The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 106 though it will feel even hotter at 113. Today's forecasted low temperature is 81 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
College Station officials announced Tuesday that the city could soon enter stage 1 of its water restriction plan unless residents conserve wat…
Hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center are forecasting more tropical cyclones for the rest of the hurricane season in it's August …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 106 though it wil…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 106. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas extended its weather watch through Friday, due to forecasted higher temperatures throughout the week.