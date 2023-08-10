Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 106 though it will feel even hotter at 113. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 80 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.